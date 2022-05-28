Agencies

UNDP, EZDMC discuss youth empowerment programme

PESHAWAR  – Officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held online meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak to discuss various aspects and po-tential of the Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP), said a press re-lease issued here on Friday.
During the meeting, the CEO KP-EZDMC was briefed that the YEP aimed at working closely with the government to provide equal op-portunities to the youth to make them play active role in Pakistan’s social, political and economic development processes.
In this respect, 20 CNC (computer numerical control) machines will be handed over to the KP-EZDMC to be installed in the different zones to strengthen small and medium enterprises and young entre-preneurs who are looking forward to diversifying their products and initiating the production of textiles/apparel and plastic goods, the UNDP officials said. The meeting was further briefed that the project not only will act as a source of diversification in the products and commercial production but will also generate new employment and training opportunities for the youth.

