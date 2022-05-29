Balochistan LB Elections: Polling underway in 32 districts

Polling is underway for local Bodies Elections in thirty two districts of Balochistan under strict security arrangements.

According to details, polling will continue till 5:00 in Sunday evening without any break.

As per Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over 3.5 million voters are eligible to cast their votes in the local bodies elections while 5,226 polling stations including 1,974 highly sensitive stations have been established for the Balochistan LB polls.

Tight security measures have been taken to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has warned of strict action in case of violations during the polling process.

The CEC said that the ECP would not tolerate any interference during the polling process and urged the masses to use their right to vote without any fear.

“People should come out of their house and vote for their representatives,” Sikandar Sultan Raja said and further warned that legal action would be taken against anyone barring women from polling.