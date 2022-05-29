Our Staff Reporter

DC awards appreciation letters to govt officials

Khyber-Appreciation certificates were awarded to the officials of various departments who took active part in extinguishing a wildfire that had erupted at Baz Gara mountain hills of Bara, district Khyber.
In this connection, an event was organised in Khyber House, Peshawar which was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber Shah Fahad as chief guest, alongside district emergency officer, and officials of other related departments.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Khyber praised the officials of Rescue 1122, Forest, district administration, police, and others for their timely response to the event that saved the precious forest from huge fire.
He maintained that a quick response team comprising officials of Rescue 1122, Administration, FC, Forest, Wildlife department and others will be formulated to meet such emergencies.
Later on, he awarded appreciation certificates to the officials for exhibiting their best performance during fire fighting in the mountains.

