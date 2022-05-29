International Turkic Academy honours Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary with gold medal

ISLAMABAD – The president of the International Turkic Academy, Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali presented gold medal to Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, COMSTECH on the occasion of international “Al-Farabi-Iqbal” forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 26-27.

On the occasion, Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali said that the Academy is awarding Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary with its prestigious award “Gold Medal” for his exceptional contribution to the development of cooperation in the Turkic world.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary is world renowned medicinal chemist. He has published 1,175 research papers in the fields of organic and bioorganic chemistry in international journals, 76 books and 40 chapters in books published by major US and European press. He has secured 40 US patents so far.

Dr. Choudhary’s work has been cited by the researchers from around the world 30,000 times and his h-index is 70. By now, 98 national and international scholars have completed their PhD degrees under his supervision.

Dr. Choudhary is D.Sc., Ph.D., and C. Chem. He has been awarded by different governments of Pakistan with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He is a laureate of Mustafa PBUH Prize, ECO Award, Khawarzimi Award, COMSTECH Award, TWAS Young Scientist Award, and Prof. Abdus Salam Prize.