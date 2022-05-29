Staff Reporter

Pakistan thump Oman 5-2 in Asia Hockey Cup match

LAHORE – Pakistan will be hunting for the fifth position on June 1 after thumping Oman 5-2 in the ongoing Asia Hockey Cup at Jakarta’s GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium on Saturday. According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Oman took an early lead in the match when in the 10th minute Al Fazari Rashad converted a penalty corner into a goal. Pakistan went back to level the match in the 18th minute, courtesy to Rana Abdul Waheed, who scored a brilliant field goal. The men in green never trailed again as two minutes later, Ghazanfar Ali scored another superb field goal. Then, Rizwan Ali scored two back-to-back goals on penalty corners in the 28th and 29th minutes to make it 4-1 at the end of the second quarter. At the start of the third quarter, Pakistan struck once again when Shakeel Moin netted a well-calculated fifth goal for them on a penalty corner. However, Oman’s Al-Maaini Aseel scored a scintillating field goal in the 43rd minute to reduce the deficit. Both the teams remained unable to score any goal in the fourth quarter. Bangladesh and hosts Indonesia will be facing each other on Sunday and the winner will meet Pakistan on June 1 for the fifth position match.

