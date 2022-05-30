News Desk

CEC thanks provincial government for successful conduct of Balochistan LG polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has thanked the provincial government for the successful conduct of Balochistan local government (LG) elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of Balochistan local government elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner declared the successful LG elections a good omen for democracy. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is also determined to hold LB election in Punjab and Sindh.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons urgent meeting over food price hike

Karachi

Rs11.5 million looted from PSX member’s house in Karachi

Islamabad

Hamza submits written reply on petitions against Punjab CM election

National

Unofficial results: Independents lead in Balochistan LG polls

National

Two children drown in fish farm in Warburton

Karachi

Rs1 billion allocated for construction of Shahrah-e Noor Jahan: Wahab

National

STP to contest LG polls in Sindh against feudal lords: Qadir Magsi

Karachi

Manzor Wasan blames IRSA for water scarcity in Sindh

Karachi

140 buses to start test run in Karachi next week: Sharjeel Memon

Karachi

Protest held for recovery of missing persons of Sindh

1 of 8,329

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More