CEC thanks provincial government for successful conduct of Balochistan LG polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has thanked the provincial government for the successful conduct of Balochistan local government (LG) elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of Balochistan local government elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner declared the successful LG elections a good omen for democracy. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is also determined to hold LB election in Punjab and Sindh.