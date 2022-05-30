CTD arrests two accused from Sukkur

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Sunday night arrested two accused during an operation at the Shikarpur Road in Sukkur.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Waseem Mirani and Syed Zeeshan while two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The spokesperson further informed that arms were recovered from the arrested accused. He also said that the accused were involved in transportation of illegal arms in Sindh.