Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

ISLAMABAD – The longstanding issue of Gwadar city due to growing energy scarcity would end by October, 2023 after the completion of the 300 megawatts (MW) coal-fired power plant.

The 300MW coal-fired Gwadar power plant would cater the needs of some 150,000 local people by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar, said an official source while sharing exclusive updates of the project. The power plant was one of the key energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added. The project is aimed at improving reliability on local power supply that would help to resolve power outages in current economic development and urban expansion in Gwadar region.

According to the official source, they were currently spending millions of dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generator. The official also hoped that the discussed plant would be operationalised soon to solve the port’s power scarcity issues. Power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

Chiniot Dam to generate 80MW cheap, eco-friendly electricity

The Chiniot Dam located on Chenab River about 5km from the Chiniot city would be completed by December 2022.

According to detail, the gross storage of Chiniot Dam has 0.90 MAF which will generate 80 Mega Watt (274 GWh) cheap and eco-friendly electricity. The project was executed by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). The government would be provided Rs50 million under public sector development programme (PSDP), whereas Rs96.330 million to be provided by WAPDA from its own resources.

The feasibility study of Chiniot Dam project was carried out by WAPDA and completed in 2019. The PC-II proforma for Detailed Engineering Design has been submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) for consideration in forthcoming DDWP meeting. The DDWP has approved the PC-II proforma subject to certain conditions.

Winder Dam to be completed in 2025

The Winder Dam project of 3 megawatts (MW) capacity would be completed in 2025 which is situated across the Winder River that would store 54,000 acre feet water. The Dam is located at a distance of 125 kilometer from Karachi, 66 kilometer from Uthal and 25 kilometer from Winder Town in Lasbela district of Balochistan, said an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while talking to media on Wednesday. He said that the Winder Dam would have 54,000 acre feet water storage and would help in irrigating 10,000 acres of land. He said the agriculture and livestock would be progressed in the area after completion of the dam. “About 54,000 acre feet of water storage capacity will be created and more than 10,000 acres of land will be irrigated from the conclusion of the Winder Dam,” he said. He said water supply to the lands from the dam through canal could also be ensured.