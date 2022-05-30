Our Staff Reporter

Indus Water Treaty: Pak-India talks to begin in New Delhi today

LAHORE – A five member Pakistani delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah left for India via Wagah Border on Sunday to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking to reporters shortly before his departure, Mehr Ali Shah said the two-day talks will begin in New Delhi on Monday (today), which will focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoon season as well as forecast information regarding floods in rivers coming from India. He said Pakistan has objections over India’s three mega hydel projects on River Chenab.

 

