Our Staff Reporter

Massager stabs transgender to death in City

LAHORE – An unknown male massage therapist stabbed to death a transgender person over a dispute in Lahore on Sunday. Reportedly, a male massage therapist killed the 35-year-old transgender person named Ijaz in Sherakot, Lahore. Ijaz had gone to truck adda in Sherakot, where he got involved in a verbal clash with a Malshiya (massage therapist) over there. The therapist lost his temper and assaulted the transgender person with a knife.

He stabbed Ijaz several times and critically wounded him. Ijaz was taken to hospital in serious condition where he could not survive. The therapist fled the crime scene after stabbing Ijaz. Police have sent the dead body to the city morgue for post mortem and have started investigation.

 

