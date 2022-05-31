PTI government was pressurized to recognize Israel: Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday while accusing the lobbies under the influence of the US for pressurizing the Muslim world to recognize Israel said that the PTI government was also pressurized to recognize Israel.

In a meeting with digital media representatives, Imran Khan revealed that a message was conveyed urging his government to accept the proposed stance considering Pakistan’s betterment. While the PTI Chairman was reluctant to name the senders saying that he cannot reveal at the time who was behind it.

He completely rejected the audio leak conversation between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and business tycoon Malik Riaz and further made it clear that there were no such efforts from his side amid the no-confidence move.

The former Prime Minister also mentioned that he has been saying for 26 years that the former President Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leaderships are not separate. There was no deal behind calling off the long march, he said.

He explained that if the long march wasn’t called off it could have led to bloodshed.

The PTI Chairman said PTI does not need to go to National Assembly for confirmation of resignations after the party members have resigned from NA. He added that the party members announced their resignation on the floor of the National Assembly and going back would mean accepting the imported government.

There is no need for any PTI member to individually visit the assembly, said Imran Khan.