PCF honors Nasrullah Rana for his services for sports

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) under the patronage of its General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair organized a reception in honor of Director Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Lahore Center, who has recently moved to Islamabad on the post of Director Admin of PSB.

The event was attended by various players along with the PSB employees. They were accompanied by PSO Director General Musa Haseeb as well as Javed Khan and Amjad Khan. On this occasion, Moazzam Khan appreciated the services of Nasrullah Rana in Lahore Center and thanked him for making the Lahore Centre a piece of heaven for sportspersons the city.

“Before his arrival in Lahore, the PSB Lahore Center used to present a deserted look but he took some drastic steps and not only cleaned and well-equipped it but also populated it with young and professional players, who remain busy here in different training camps that are transforming them into true champions. The entire credit of such fruitful steps goes to Nasrullah Rana, who is a true sports promoter and a professional officer,” Moazzam asserted.

The PCF secretary also hoped that wherever Nasrullah Rana goes, he, with his dedication, devotion and hard work, will surely take revolutionary steps for the betterment of Pakistan sports and further improve the sports structure, the way he has changed the layout of Lahore Center, which has now become a sports hub for sportspersons.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasrullah Rana thanked all the participants and especially Moazzam Khan for arranging such a wonderful reception in his honor, saying he will continue to work for the betterment of sports in the days to come. “Moazzam Khan has been doing great work for cycling in Pakistan under the leadership of PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and I wish him best for his mission of taking Pakistan cycling to new heights.”