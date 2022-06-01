Police book 2 men for fatal shooting killing 2 women

Islamabad-Police have registered a case against two suspects for a fatal shooting that left two women dead in Chirah Village, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Investigators of Police Station Nilore are investigating the double murder case after Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir took notice of the incident, he added.

The deceased women were identified as Shahida Pervin and her daughter Maryam Bibi, who were murdered by a man namely Khizar Hayyat and his unknown accomplice in Soti Ni Pari at Chirah.

According to contents of FIR, Talib Hussain told PS Nilore officials that his brother-in-law Khizar Hayyat along with an unknown accomplice shot dead his wife Shahida and daughter Maryam in courtyard of his house at 8:30pm on May 30 over a dispute of property share and marriage proposal of his daughter. Both killers managed to escape from the scene, he said.

The police spokesman said IG directed the SSP Operations and SP Rural to arrest the killers immediately.

Meanwhile, IG Islamabad also ordered SP Industrial Zone to trace out the three armed dacoits involved in looting cash from supply van of a private company. According to him, a gang of three armed men intercepted driver of a spices company and took away cash. Police lodged FIR and began investigation.