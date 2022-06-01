Sheikh Rasheed granted bail in two cases over vandalizing in long march

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been granted bail in two cases pertaining to vandalizing during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) May 25 long march.

The local court took up the bail plea of Sheikh Rashid in two cases pertaining to vendalising during PTI’s long march. Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted bail to the former federal minister against surety bond of Rs 5,000 each.

The court also summoned the police for June 13 along with the record.