TTP Talks Progress

Following multiple rounds of talks, it is now being reported that the government of Pakistan and the TTP have agreed to extend the ceasefire indefinitely this time around and plan to continue negotiations to find an end to the long running militancy in the tribal border region. The extension in the ceasefire, which was coming to an end on May 30, is being interpreted as significant progress in talks as well as a major confidence building measure.

Despite this development, concerns and questions still remain regarding the viability of talks given the demands that have been tabled by the TTP. The two sides have transitioned from preliminary to formal and structured negotiations and the Pakistani government has demonstrated its seriousness by acceding to certain demands like the release of prisoners and pardoning of militant commanders.

However, the militant group has also demanded the enforcement of Shariah regulations in Malakand, withdrawal of military from the borders and the reversal of FATA’s merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These sets of demands of course pose a number of problems, but most importantly entertaining any of them would be tantamount to surrender on part of the state. The history and role of security forces in these parts of the country has been complex, but militant groups should not be dictating where state forces can and cannot go. Additionally, the merger of FATA and KP came about as part of a constitutional process, and the government is right in saying that it is not up for discussion and that tribal people are the key stakeholders.

As far as the enforcement of Shariah is concerned, it is important to remember that something similar was attempted in 2009 with disastrous results for the local people and our security forces. Therefore, under no circumstances can we afford to repeat such mistakes considering what the people of the region have already been through.

Nonetheless, the signs so far suggest that there is some room for negotiations and it remains to be seen if a consensus can be reached during the next round of negotiations that are expected to take place in the second week of June. In the meantime, the government should also look to build a public consensus on this issue as well as engage other key stakeholders who represent the will of the people. This is of course an extremely sensitive issue given our past history with the group. The government of Pakistan is right to stress the disbandment of the TTP if talks are to succeed as under no circumstances can we allow any such group to operate on or enter our territory. Keeping history in mind, expectations should be kept in check and caution must be exercised as militant groups have not proven to be reliable actors in terms of committing to peace.