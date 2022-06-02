Event on ‘Visionary Banking in Pakistan’ held at WEF 2022

ISLAMABAD – On 25th May 2022 at World Economic Forum 2022 – Pakistan Pavilion, an exciting event on “Visionary Banking in Pakistan” is held that is witnessed by top leaders of WEF, foreign and Pakistani business and banking community.

The key event has been moderated by Muhammad Salman Ali – CEO, VRG. The key note speaker Shahzad Dada, President- United Bank Limited, shared the digital transformation journey of UBL and why UBL is a digital bank.

Zafar Masud, President – Bank of Punjab provided detailed insight as how BOP is contributing its role towards digitalization and transformation of BOP into digital bank with the objective to become customer centric and creating social banking impact.

Kabeer Naqvi, President – U Microfinance Bank, emphasized on digitalization both for customer and internal banking processes. The journey of UBank from 4.0 billion PKR deposits base to 104.2 billion PKR and having largest lending portfolio is only through optimized processes and enablement of digital channels for the customers supported by de-centralized baking makes UBank unique for banking.

Shahzad Shahid, Head of Digital Banking – Bank of Punjab, shared his views on the role of product designing and implementation in the overall visionary banking strategy. Tassawur Hussain, CEO – I3Pathfinder Solutions talked on how personalized customer experience can be achieved using technology and data analytics. Also, customer experience is the key for future banking with personalized experience, technology is not the only factor here. Ali Shah Asani, CEO – iPath, commented on the quote “People need Banking, they don’t necessarily need banks -Bill Gates” as how future banking disruption will enable the customer focused banking. Ali stressed on relationships of Fintechs with Banks, technological role both for banks and fintech and consider innovation as a key for success while sharing the tech and business experience all together.