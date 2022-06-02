Govt decides to crush any PTI long march to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The federal government Wednesday decided that any upcoming march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be “quelled” with an iron hand and “miscreants” would not be allowed to disturb law and order of the capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry of Interior, chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, held to review the law and order of the capital and to extend capacity of the capital police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) ahead of another expected anti-government long march of the opposition PTI.

“Any law and order disturbing march would not be allowed to enter the federal capital,” said the interior ministry in a statement while quoting the interior minister as having said this during the meeting. The meeting also decided to modernize the Islamabad Safe City on the pattern of Lahore to ensure foolproof security of the federal capital.

The participants decided to ensure complete coverage of cameras of Safe City to curb street crimes and ensure law and order in Islamabad.

The meeting approved provision of additional financial and technical resources and legal support to Islamabad Police and FC for their operational capacity building.

It was consented to bring salaries and allowances of the Islamabad Police at par with the Punjab Police.

It approved immediate payment of the outstanding amount of Rs 1 billion under the head of martyrs’ package for the Islamabad police and bringing salaries, allowances of FC and its martyrs’ package at par with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The meeting decided that FC would be used as an anti-riot force to assist Islamabad Police to deal with any protest and long march and the force would be trained for this purpose.

Talking to the participants, Rana Sanaullah said it has been decided to establish a coordination mechanism between the police and the administration of twin cities as the country couldn’t be left on the mercy of miscreants and mobs.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Commandant FC Salahuddin Khan Mehsud, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed attended the meeting besides other senior officials.