Kate Bush running up that chart thanks to Stranger Things

LONDON – Kate Bush has been popular with music fans for decades, but she has suddenly reached a new audience thanks to the latest series of Stranger Things. Season four of the hit Netflix sci-fi horror broke the streaming giant’s record for the biggest-ever premiere weekend for an English-language series. Bush’s 1985 track Running Up That Hill features in the season’s first episode. As a result, the track has gone viral on social media and is now top of Spotify’s daily songs chart in the UK.

After being widely shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Running Up That Hill replaced Harry Styles at number one in streaming service’s ranking. It also became Spotify’s fourth-most streamed song worldwide, and topped the Apple iTunes chart. Running Up That Hill, taken from the 63-year-old English singer-songwriter’s fifth album Hounds of Love, had previously peaked at number three in the UK, but thanks to Stranger Things it is currently her most streamed track. In 2012, Running Up That Hill re-entered the top 10 of the official UK singles chart, after featuring in the closing ceremony of the London Olympics, and it could do so again this coming Friday. Some fans who have been supporters of Bush for years expressed frustration that is has taken a Netflix show and some love on social media to bring her music back into the spotlight.

One fan, who admitted to having discovered the track himself due to a cover by rock band Placebo, posted that it was “messed up kids are finally finding out about Kate Bush through Stranger Things”.