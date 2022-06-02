Tennis top seed Iga Swiatek reaches French Open women’s singles final

Tennis top seed Iga Swiatek advanced to the 2022 French Open women’s singles final on Thursday.

World no.1 eliminated Daria Kasatkina of Russia with 6-2, 6-1 sets in the semifinals.

In the final, Swiatek, 21, will take on the winner of the Martina Trevisan-Coco Gauff match for the singles title.

The Polish player won the 2020 French Open title. She also bagged a gold medal in doubles tennis at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.