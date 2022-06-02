Anadolu

Tennis top seed Iga Swiatek reaches French Open women’s singles final

Tennis top seed Iga Swiatek advanced to the 2022 French Open women’s singles final on Thursday.

World no.1 eliminated Daria Kasatkina of Russia with 6-2, 6-1 sets in the semifinals.

In the final, Swiatek, 21, will take on the winner of the Martina Trevisan-Coco Gauff match for the singles title.

The Polish player won the 2020 French Open title. She also bagged a gold medal in doubles tennis at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Gauff to face Swiatek in French Open final

Newspaper

PCB should focus on grassroots cricket: Kh Nadeem

Newspaper

Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive

Newspaper

2nd Combaxx Sports Karachi Open Squash 2022 gets underway

Newspaper

Pakistan stun Thailand to qualify for Asian Rugby Div-I

Newspaper

Taimoor shines in 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis

Newspaper

England collapse leaves first Test evenly poised

Sports

New skipper Stokes wants England to feel ‘free’ as Broad and Anderson recalled

Newspaper

Babar wants to be No 1 in all 3 formats

Newspaper

Ghulam Fatima, Sidra and Bismah shine in Pakistan’s thumping victory

1 of 1,948

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More