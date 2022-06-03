Chairman CDA inaugurates development work at I-12

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is paying special attention to the construction and development of the city, especially sector development. In this regard, the Chairman Capital Development Authority on Thursday inaugurated the launch of development works in sector I-12. Officers of relevant departments including board members were also present on this occasion.

It may be recalled that the CDA administration had awarded the development work a few days ago and a formal inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday.

The management of the existing Capital Development Authority is paying special attention to launch and complete development works in the stalled sectors so that the housing needs of the city can be met. Development works in Sector I-12 are also being carried out in this continuity.

According to the details, these development works have been started initially from I-12/2 and I-12/3, while the development work of I-12/1 and I-12/4 will be launched soon under 42 (f).

Under this project, development works in I-12/2 and I-12/3 include drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, culverts and other development works. These development works will cost Rs542.788 million.

The management of the Capital Development Authority has said that the development work in sector I-12 should be completed within the stipulated time so that the allottees of this sector can build houses on their plots.

It should be noted that development work in all such sectors of Islamabad where development works were delayed for a long time are being carried out.

On this occasion, the management of Capital Development Authority said that the development of new sectors will further enhance the beauty of the city and at the same time will provide more facilities to citizens.