Five flour mills sealed over violations

MULTAN – The district administration on Thursday sealed five flour mills over non-compliance in providing flour on subsidised rates during a crackdown launched across the district here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato conducted raids at ten flour mills for inspection and sealed five for creating hurdles in supply of subsidised flour. He also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Itehad Flour Mills over improper weight. Moreover, the quota of the sealed flour mills was also suspended.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of flour to the masses on subsidised rates. He directed the flour mills to ensure supply of flour as per the quota and warned of strict action in case of violations. DC Tahir Wato said that more than 698 flour sale points had been set up in the district, where flour bag of 10 kg was being offered to citizens at Rs 490, while 20 kg bag at Rs 980.

30 health employees

get notice over absence from duty

Secretary Health, South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday took notice of absence of health department’s staff from their duty during working hours and sought explanation from 30 officials and employees.

The Secretary Health South Punjab paid surprise visits to various offices of health secretariat here for inspection where he checked the attendance, record and other matters of the officers and employees. During inspection 30 officials and employees found absent from their duty without intimation.

The absent officials and staffers were hailing from primary and secondary healthcare department South Punjab and specialized healthcare & medical education. They were directed to explain their position within three days.

Speaking on this occasion, the secretary said the government officials and staffers’ absence from duty and late arrival to the offices would not be tolerated at any cost.

Providing facilities to the masses and quick redressal of their problems was top priority.

He directed the officials to ensure their regular presence in the offices on time, keep doors open of the offices and utilize all possible resources and capabilities for uninterrupted solution of the problems being faced by the people by implementing on open door policy.

IG Motorway Police instructs police to impose heavy fine on rash driving

National Highways & Motorway Police decided to impose heavy fine on rash drivers with an objective to make them follow traffic rules and help avoid road accidents.

Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood in a video message on Thursday stated that nobody would be allowed to resort to over-speeding.

The over-speeding vans would be chased and in case of violation, the owners of the vehicles would face punishment in form of heavy fine.

According to World Health Organization, a total 30,000 persons died in road accidents in the country. So, it is very much essential to take immediate action against rash drivers. Everybody would be bound to follow traffic rules. The violators of traffic rules would be dealt strictly, said IG Khalid Mahmood.

Khalid informed that the Motorways were being monitored with help of drone cameras. Similarly, the modern equipments have been installed along Motorways to improve checking of vehicles. Passengers are very respectable and the police is bound to provide security and safety to passengers. Data of passenger vehicles have been preserved properly, said the official.

The owners of passenger vehicles were directed to keep the vehicles in third lane. The police is also managing the record of buses, driver, vehicle’s registration, route permit and other necessary document.