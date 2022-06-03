Hassan Murtaza condemns Imran’s statement

LAHORE – Punjab Senior Minister Syed Hassan Murtaza on Thursday strongly condemned the venomous statement of PTI chairman Imran Khan against the country and the national secuIn a press statement, he said the statement of Imran Khan was insane and illogical. He said that Imran should refrain from using such like language against the vital national institution as it was pride of the country.

He said that national nuclear programme was in safe hands.

“Pakistan Peoples Party is founder of nuclear programme and it will protect the programme,” he added.