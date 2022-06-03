Loadshedding irks residents besides triggering water shortage

Rawalpindi – Unannounced electricity loadshedding has irked citizens of different localities besides paralysing normal life.

The citizens are spending sleepless nights under open sky due to loadshedding. Power outages also triggered water shortage while doubling miseries of public.

The areas where intense loadshedding is being witnessed by WAPDA include Zafar ul Haq Road, Haq Nawaz Road, Mohalla Hukamdad, Sethi Colony, Asif Colony, Ammar Pura, New Abadi, Chah Sultan, Tehmasabad, Millat Colony, Qasimabad and suburbs.

Talking to the media men on Thursday, residents of the localities said they were suffering electricity outages in sweltering heat. They said they were spending restless days and nights. They said power outages were creating severe troubles for kids and patients. They urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.

People have to fetch clean drinking from far flung areas

Zaheer Ahmed Awan, Chairman Citizen Action Committee, said loadshedding has paralysed normal life as citizens are facing water shortage due to non-functioning tube wells.

He said that the people have to fetch clean drinking from far flung areas. Haji Naseer Bhatti, Chairman Councillor Ittehad, was of view that PM Shehbaz Sharif had promised to end loadshedding in one month but he had failed in materialising his promise.

He urged the government to end loadshedding immediately or else public will stage a protest demonstration on Murree Road.