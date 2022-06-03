Mushaal urges world to press India to ensure Yasin’s release

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, urged the international community to shun duplicity and raise voice against unjust and biased decision of life sentence to Yasin Malik in a concocted case.

Speaking at a press conference along with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood here on Friday, she said that the UN bodies and human rights organizations observed criminal silence over Indian court’s unilateral decision against senior Hurriyat leader.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, said that she was worried about the life of her husband who was shifted to an isolated cell in notorious Tihar jail.

The Chairperson went on to say that Indian fascist authorities unleashed a fresh wave of terrorism to silence the dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

She said the notorious Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime deprived the lion of Kashmir of all fundamental and human rights.

She said that gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that she and her daughter did not see Yasin Malik for years and even not allowed his mother and sister to meet him.

She lamented that the world powers spoke for human rights violations in Ukraine but observed criminal silence over the unabated war crimes being committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal vowed that though brutal authorities crossed all limits of barbarism and war crimes, they could not defuse the intensity of the freedom struggle that is nearing to the set goals.

The Hurriyat leader said that they would raise the unjust and biased decision against Yasin at every forum globally till ensuring his release from Indian detention.