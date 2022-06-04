Fire erupts at Children’s Hospital pharmacy storage

Fire erupted at Children’s Hospital pharmacy storage on Saturday.

As per details, the fire erupted at the third floor of the building and 7 rescue cars are at sight to extinguish the fire with full strength. While the rescue team said that the investigations will be done to see if anyone lit the medicine store on purpose.

Medicine stock worth of millions turned into ashes on the third floor. While firefighters are trying to eliminate combustion from one side of the building.

After eliminating the fire, police will collect clues for the forensics. All departments will be included in the investigation including MS, DMS and the security guards.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed secretary health to submit a report of the incident after detailed investigation while he also urged the authorities to find culprits behind the incident.

After 3 hours of rescue operation, firefighters are still trying to eliminate the fire. While the operations scheduled in the hospital for today got cancelled.

Rescue 1122 is using the help of a crane to eliminate the fire. However, no loss of life has been reported.

As per sources, the OPD has also been closed due to the fire while patients and their families are stuck outside the emergency department.