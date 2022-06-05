Conduct of World 18th Electrophysiology Conference lauded

QUETTA – Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Saturday lauded the successful conduct of the International Electrophysiology Conference titled “Rhythm for Life 2022” in Pakistan, congratulated the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and other organizer including Lieutenant General Nigar Johar. In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the international conference was attended by medical experts from around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

“ Conducting such events will open a new arena of research and new trends of innovation,” she said.

adding it will provide an opportunity for medical professionals in developing countries to learn a lot of new experiences in the developed countries.

Dr. Rababa Khan Baledi termed it Pakistan’s honour to hold such an international level event that would bring range of opportunities for medical experts to Play their part in highlighting innovation in the medical field

She said that electrophysiology is a process of examining neurological and other physical activities with electrical phenomena and in this regard medical research and improvement is underway in Pakistan as well.

While expressing pleasure over the performance of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, Parliamentary Secretary for Law Dr. Rubaba said that it is commendable that more than 2,000 patients have been successfully treated through Electrophysiology at Armed Forces Cardiology Institute.

“The international conference held in Pakistan would be a landmark achievement towards research and medical goals,” she maintained.