Agencies

Three killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: police

Three people were killed and 11 others wounded on Saturday after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd on a popular Philadelphia street, police said.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace told local media that two men and a woman had been killed, adding that officers responding to the incident “observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd.”

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

He said that officers had fired at one of the shooters, though it was unclear whether the person was hit.

Local media outlets reported that no arrests had been made.

Pace said two handguns were recovered at the scene, and that police would have to wait until morning to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses that were closed on Saturday night.

Pace described the investigation as “fluid,” saying there were still “a lot of unanswered questions.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

International

Ukraine claims Russian forces pushed back in east in fierce fighting

International

Iran’s Khamenei accuses ‘enemy’ of stirring up protests

International

Ukraine war ‘will have no winner,’ UN says on 100th day of fight

International

Myanmar junta says will carry out first judicial executions in decades

International

Alarm bells for Macron as left gains in polls

International

Biden to visit Saudi Arabia this month: reports

International

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

International

Russia controls ‘about 20 percent’ of Ukraine, admits Zelensky

International

Gunman kills four at Tulsa hospital in US mass shooting: police

1 of 2,818

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More