14 hospitalised after eating stale food

LARKANA – As many as 14 members of a family residing in Yousaf Colony fainted after they allegedly consumed poisonous food here on Sunday. The affected people include three women Hazooran, Sindhu, Mir Khatoon, three men Allah Bux Chandio, Maula Bux Chandio, neighourer Abdul Ghaffar Khose and seven children Irfan Chandio, Aliza, Abdul Nabi, Ghulam Ali, Bilawal, Abdul Rasul and others.

Their neighbours shifted them to the CMCH where duty doctors and paramedics provided them medical treatment, washed their stomachs and brought them to consciousness.

They told newsmen that poisonous food was cooked by their women in their home which they ate and then became unconscious.