Our Staff Reporter

BoP Jr National Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 was inaugurated by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) here at PLTA Courts on Sunday.
The colorful opening ceremony was attended by players, their families and tennis enthusiasts. Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik said that the matches were played in different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round. In boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 7-6, 6-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat Aizad Khalil 6-2, 6-2, Hasheesh Kumar beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali 6-0, 6-0, Mahatir Muhammad beat Farman Shakeel of Gujranwala 6-2, 6-4 and Hamid Israr of Peshawar beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-0.
In boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan beat Eesa Bilal 4-0, 4-1, Taimoor Khan beat Arslan Khan 5-3, 4-1, Ismail Aftab beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Samir Zaman beat Hafiz Hussain 4-0, 4-0, Razik Sultan beat Aalay Hussain 4-1, 5-3, Hashir Aalam beat Junaid Khan 4-0, 4-1, Zohaib Afzal beat Hafiz Hassan 4-0, 4-0, Anis Khan beat Ali Ijaz 4-1, 4-0.

 

More Stories
International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

Lahore

ATC court convicts Sajid Majeed

Lahore

NAB distributes Rs237m cheques among 1,548 affectees

Lahore

PML-Q urges Arab countries to boycott Indian products

National

Farah slams BJP leaders over blasphemous statements against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

1 of 3,009

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More