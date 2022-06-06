BoP Jr National Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 was inaugurated by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) here at PLTA Courts on Sunday.

The colorful opening ceremony was attended by players, their families and tennis enthusiasts. Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik said that the matches were played in different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round. In boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 7-6, 6-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat Aizad Khalil 6-2, 6-2, Hasheesh Kumar beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali 6-0, 6-0, Mahatir Muhammad beat Farman Shakeel of Gujranwala 6-2, 6-4 and Hamid Israr of Peshawar beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-0.

In boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan beat Eesa Bilal 4-0, 4-1, Taimoor Khan beat Arslan Khan 5-3, 4-1, Ismail Aftab beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Samir Zaman beat Hafiz Hussain 4-0, 4-0, Razik Sultan beat Aalay Hussain 4-1, 5-3, Hashir Aalam beat Junaid Khan 4-0, 4-1, Zohaib Afzal beat Hafiz Hassan 4-0, 4-0, Anis Khan beat Ali Ijaz 4-1, 4-0.