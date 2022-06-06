Calls for innovative solutions to environmental challenges

LAHORE – Pakistan is seriously impacted by heat waves, fluctuating temperatures, urban flooding and biodiversity loss coupled with pollution and freshwater scarcity challenges.

Sustainable ways need to be adopted for living and take transformative actions to protect and conserve earth’s fast depleting resources’. This was stated by speakers during a run and clean up event organised by WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore at Jallo Park on Sunday. The event was organised as part of the global ‘World River Run’ campaign, which aims to advance global conversation about the world’s water crisis.

Speakers shared that freshwater management and conservation was a serious issue in Pakistan, for which joint action should be taken by relevant government departments, non-governmental organisations, civil society and local communities. They also warned that climate change and unsustainable infrastructure development were aggravating freshwater availability in country. The event was attended by more than 100 participants from different walks of life who took part in the run, dedicating it to the Indus River, and participated in cleaning activities at the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Lahore, Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, said “Close to 600 tube wells supply water to Lahore, and every hour, approximately 40 million gallons of water was consumed. This data does not match our per capita consumption, which means a lot of this water was wasted. We are cognisant of these issues and urge the public to make smarter choices and conserve this precious resource.”

Director General (DG), PHA Lahore Dr Umar Jahangir stated that the department were very delighted to hold this awareness event in partnership with WWF-Pakistan. The Indus holds a lot of importance for Pakistan and “We hope to continue being a voice for it. I am also in talks with WWF regarding plantation drives.” He also urged people to make lifestyle choices that would help conserve water.

DG, WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan said that the Indus River was Pakistan’s lifeline. It supports close to

300 million people. Pakistan needs to thrive – including water for agriculture, energy production, industrial use and human consumption. It also supports diverse aquatic ecosystems. However, impacts of climate change, rising temperatures, changes in weather patterns, reduced flows, habitat destruction and pollution are all severely degrading the health of this crucial river system. He added that robust water conservation strategies and nature-based solutions were necessary to ensure free-flow of rivers and to protect precious water bodies.

Amal for Life, a grassroot civil society organisation contributing to sustainable development of Pakistan, also participated by facilitating clean up activities during and after the event.

WWF-Pakistan strives to secure water for people and nature in priority river basins. We call for transformation, in the way, water is managed across these critical river basins, including the Indus Basin.

In order to do so, we actively promote water stewardship and responsible water infrastructure while protecting freshwater habitats. Together with our partners, we are reducing water footprints, safeguarding hydrological regimes and securing freshwater dependent flora and fauna.