City managers call army to help in controlling fire at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD – A massive fire once again erupted on the Margalla Hills National Park on Sunday that prompted city managers to act swiftly and they called NDMA for help to avoid its spread.

According to the officials taking part in rescue operation informed The Nation that the fire broke out at three different locations of the Margalla Hills including at trail 3, trail 5 and Talhar village.

As soon as the fire appeared, the joint teams of the Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board came into action and started the operation.

However, National Disaster Management Authority was also called for help, which was already taken on board by the CDA under the direction of Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed.

The NDMA sent the helicopters of Pakistan Army to control the fire while rest of the agencies conducted operation on ground.

After the joint efforts, fire at two locations including trail 3 and Talhar village has been controlled successfully but efforts were being made to cool down the fire at Trail 5 till filing of this report.

When contacted, CDA’s Director Public Relations Syed Asif Shah confirmed that the fire has been controlled on two locations while operation is still underway to control it on third location, which is difficult to reach.

Later in a statement, ISPR stated that army was assisting civil administration in extinguishing fire on Margalla Hills, Islamabad.

“Two Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopters were flown to affected area,” statement reads, adding “Helicopters through multiple sorties used bambi buckets carrying water for extinguishing the fire and operation still continues.”

Fire at Trail 3 and Talhar village controlled successfully

Earlier, the city managers have decided to take aerial support from the NDMA in case of a major fire incident in future, where it is impossible for humans to reach.

A special meeting was held at the CDA headquarters under the chairmanship of the Chairman Capital Development Authority regarding repeated fire incidents in the area of Margalla Hills.

At present while keeping the fire season in view, 100 more employees are deployed by CDA to deal with any emergency in timely and effective manner.

Recently, Chairman CDA has directed that firefighters should be provided protective clothing and all safety measures should be taken to ensure their safety. He had directed that it should be ensured that there is no threat to the life of those who are taking part in the operations.

Fire incidents happen on Margalla Hills on routine basis in dry season for which a comprehensive policy and its implementation framework are needed for its prevention.