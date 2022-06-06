Staff Reporter

Karachi, Hyderabad qualify for 7th Women’s Softball final

LAHORE – Karachi and Hyderabad teams have qualified for the final of the SSA-organized 7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball Championship at Public School, Hyderabad. In group A match, Karachi outclassed Mirpurkhas by 12 runs. The winners scored magnificent 14 runs and in reply, Mirpurkhas team could score only 2 runs. Deesha, Firasha, Manahil, Cannie and Mursaleen scored 2 runs each for the winners while for the losing team, 2 runs were scored by Gul-e-Laiba. In the Group B encounter, Hyderabad thrashed Benazirabad by 13 runs. The winning team scored 14 runs while in reply, the losing side could score just one run. For the winning team, Rabia, Tulsi and Deeba scored 3 runs each while Aneela and Mahnoor scored 2 runs each. For the losers, the lone run was scored by Sofia.

