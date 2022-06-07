BJP On The Defensive

India is currently on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from Muslims countries around the world, including Pakistan, after top BJP officials made insulting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). This incident took place last week where two BJP spokespeople, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal made extremely condemnable remarks in reference to the Prophet and his family. While these remarks have sparked outrage across the world, this was something that was bound to happen sooner or later given how the ruling party has furthered such communal discourse throughout its tenure.

The BJP has now suspended the two individuals, but this was only done following a chorus of diplomatic outrage from Islamic countries and institutions, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. New Delhi’s compulsions here are no secret as India’s trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stood around $90 billion in 2020-21, and also the fact that millions of Indians live and work in GCC countries.

The OIC rightly pointed out that such remarks come amid an escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and also highlighted systematic practices against Muslims and the restrictions being placed on them. This scathing yet accurate statement put the Indian foreign ministry on the defensive as it clarified that it accords the highest respect to all religions and that the remarks do not reflect the view of the Indian government.

This is of course exactly how New Delhi will attempt to paint this debacle, as an isolated incident that isn’t indicative of the broader communal tensions within the country. But the truth is that the BJP government has always turned a blind eye towards such hateful rhetoric. Even the US State Department in its annual report to the Congress on international religious freedom released in June, alleged that attacks on members of minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021.

The only reason that India has been able to get away without facing any consequences thus far is because of the economic clout it possesses. But as this incident illustrates, there are limits to everything. The reaction to these remarks could also be a landmark moment as it shows the influence wielded by the Muslim bloc if it is united towards a specific goal or cause. The same reaction to India’s countless human rights abuses in Kashmir and other parts of the country can play an instrumental role holding the BJP accountable for its blatant Islamophobia.