News Desk

PPP Senator Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and  Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passed away on Saturday in United States (US).

According to family sources, Dr Mandhro was diagnosed with Kidney cancer – also called renal cancer –and was under treatment in a US hospital.

His body will be flown back to Pakistan after three days, according to Mandhro’s family.

Born in Badin district, Sikandar Ali Mandhro, 78, was a senior PPP leader, a former provincial minister and Senator since March 2018.

He remained a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh multiple times from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2013.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Shibli Faraz and other political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of PPP Senator Dr Sikandar.

