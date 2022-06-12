Punjab, KP budgets to be presented on Monday

Punjab government will present the provincial budget for next fiscal year on Monday.

The provincial Finance Department spokesperson told media in Lahore that the next fiscal year s budget would focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation.

He said no new tax will be imposed in the budget while special concessions and incentives given in the past would continue.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz says no burden will be put on the poor people in the coming budget and steps will be taken to address difficulties of the common man.

In a statement in Lahore, he said the focus of provincial budget for next fiscal year will be on providing maximum relief to the masses in the present difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will also present the provincial budget for next fiscal year on Monday.

Budget session of the provincial assembly will start at 3:00 pm in Peshawar.