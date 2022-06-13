Doping Awareness Seminar for Pak CWG contingent concludes

LAHORE – The two-day Doping Awareness Seminar for Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games contingent concluded with the message of ‘Clean Sports and Zero Dope Policy’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan here on Sunday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan was the chief guest on the second day. Senior POA official Capt (R) Abid Qadri presented a souvenir to DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on behalf of POA in the presence of Secretary General POA Khalid Mehmood. Abid Qadri also presented souvenirs to Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hassan and Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti on this occasion. Several top sports stars such as Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw, athletics), wrestling champion Inam Butt, weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt, Mahoor Shahzad and several top officials from various sports associations and federations also participated in the Doping Awareness Seminar.

Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan and Ada Jaffery, Secretary Education Commission NOC Pakistan, delivered lectures to Pakistan athletes, coaches, managers and other team officials on the second day of the seminar. Addressing the Doping Awareness Seminar, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said the basic aim of Sports Board Punjab is to facilitate male and female athletes belonging to different games for their training, preparation and participation in national and international sports competitions. He termed all athletes as Ambassador of Nation and urged them to behave within the prescribed parameters and earn good name for the beloved country.

Highlighting some of SBP’s important sports projects, Javed Chohan said the first ever Sports Policy of the country has been finalized. “This policy covers all aspects regarding welfare of athletes and sports community and I would request all athletes, sports officials and administrators to study this policy thoroughly.” He said SBP is also establishing elite infrastructure to provide world class sports facilities to sports community. “These elite class sports facilities will help a lot in the promotion of sports culture across the province.”

He said the SBP is also constructing a top standard Hockey High Performance Centre equipped with all modern facilities. He added that Squash Complex in Nishtar Park Sports Complex will likely to be completed before SAF Games 2023. All the departments and facilities of the complex were elaborated through beautiful animations. “It is very much on the cards that SAF Games squash competitions will be staged in this international level Squash Complex.”

The DG SBP also said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department is also going to introduce Insurance Policy for players and the premium of the Insurance Policy will be paid by Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. He said the SBP is also establishing modern Wrestling Centre in Gujranwala. “Annual Sports Calendar has also been updated besides holding different talent hunt and training camps. We will also conduct Sports Expo in October 2022. Besides this we are also upgrading our hostels for accommodating at least 200 players.”

POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood said, “We will continue to hold such seminars in collaboration with Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab in future for the awareness of our athletes ahead of key international sports events. He also thanked Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for extending best facilities for the holding of Doping Awareness Seminar.

Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan delivered lectures on Dope Test Procedures and Result Management and Nutrition and Prevention from Sports Injuries. Ada Jaffery, Secretary Education Commission NOC Pakistan delivered her lecture on Harassment and Abuse in Sports.

World champion Inam Butt and badminton player Mahoor Shahzad also thanked Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for arranging Doping Awareness Seminar.