India can never be sincere with Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said that India could never be sincere with Pakistan.

A news was being circulated that Pakistan will not oppose India’s bid of becoming permanent member of Security Council of United Nations, Qureshi said and demanded of the government to deny the news.

Qureshi was addressing a public meeting in connection with election campaign in PP 217. Qureshi stated that the trade ties with India should not be developed as it was committing human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He added that the incumbent government had also deputed a trade officer in that regard.

He recalled that last PTI government had categorically rejected trade with India till restoration of previous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi informed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would visit Multan on July 14. He claimed that PTI was one of the most popular political party in the country. Criticizing the recent wave of inflation, he stated that prices of daily used items witnessing upward trend on daily basis and creating trouble for masses.

He hoped that people would cast vote in favour of PTI in by-elections as his party ensured record development projects in the city.

