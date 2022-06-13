Man poisons wife to death over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD – A man has allegedly poisoned his wife to death over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said that 25-year-old Zahra Bibi, resident of Chak No.408-GB, exchanged harsh words with her spouse Asif over a domestic dispute. Over this issue, Asif reportedly served some poisonous item to his wife. Her condition started deteriorating and later she died on the way to hospital. Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

MAN HIT TO DEATH BY TRAIN

In Khanewal, a person was crushed to death by train while crossing railway track near Jungle Maryala on Sunday.

According to details, a person namely Shah Nawaz Sukhera resident of 327/WB Dunyapur was going to city from his village riding on motorcycle. A speeding train crushed him when he tried to cross the railway track, killing him on the spot. Police handed over the body to heirs after necessary legal action.

RESCUE 1122 RESCUES

1837 PEOPLE IN MAY

In Vehari, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Danish Khalil said that the Rescue 1122 Vehari had rescued 1,837 people by utilizing their professional skills during the last month. Presiding a meeting at Central Rescue Station, the DEO said that the rescue control room had received a total of 1,44,027 calls out of which 2,238 were emergency calls on which emergency response was provided to the victims.

Briefing the meeting, control room in-charge Muhammad Imran said that there were 594 road traffic accidents, 62 fire incidents, 71 crime cases and 1,504 medical emergencies and other accidents, adding that 360 victims were discharged by giving first aid on the spot while 1,787 victims were shifted to the hospitals and 50 victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Danish said that Rescue jawans and volunteers were ready for the safety of the citizens and to tackle any untoward incident. He urged the citizens to dial 1122 only in case of emergency so that timely help could be provided to distressed people.