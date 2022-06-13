Staff Reporter

Power shortfall increases to 650 MW: HESCO Spokesman

 

HYDERABAD (Staff Reporter): The power demand and supply gap in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been constantly rising with a shortfall of 650 megawatt reported here on Sunday. The company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the company’s requirement had increased to 1400 megawatt. However, he added, the national grid was supplying only 750 MW to HESCO, leaving 650 MW shortage. The yawning gap of close to 50 percent difference between demand and supply.

 

