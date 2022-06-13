Record-holder Zohaib, Abubakar lift consecutive 10th national junior doubles title

Lahore – Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) and Abubakar Talha have created a record by winning national doubles title for the consecutive 10th time after clinching BoP Junior National Tennis championship 2022 recently concluded at PLTA Courts.

The unprecedented winning streak of 10th titles by both Zohaib (LGS Phase V) and Abubakar (FG Public Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt) helped them emerge as record holders at national tennis circuit. Besides winning the BoP Junior National Tennis Championship 2022, the champion duo of also won the titles in Ali Embroidery Junior National Championship 2021, Nayza All Pakistan Junior National 2021, Sapphire Junior National Tennis 2021 U-12 and U-14, Aitchison College Junior National 2021, 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National 2022, Service Tyre Junior National 2022, Millat Tractors Junior National 2022, BoP Junior National 2022 and 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National 2022.

Talking to The Nation after winning the record 10th consecutive titles, Zohaib and Abubakar said: “We both have good team combination and our tennis chemistry matches well due to which we are winning national doubles titles one after another. We are committed to continue as double partners as long as we can, with our ultimate goal is to excel at international level. We want to represent the country in ATF and ITF events. Hopefully, we will deliver in international events and win glories for our motherland.”

The champions also thanked their respective schools management for their all-out supports that helped them continue playing tennis besides shinning in their studies. Zohaib said he is getting matchless support from his school, LGS Phase V, especially his Principal Miss Irma is very cooperative that’s why he is doing well at national tennis circuit. Abubakar also thanked his school (FG Public Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt) management for their cooperation and support that enabling him fully focus on tennis and win laurels for him, his school and the country.