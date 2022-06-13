Shadab rescues Pakistan after Pooran’s destructive four wickets

Multan – Shadab Khan clicked in late order as Pakistan’s sinking ship was sailed during the third and final ODI against West Indies here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shadab, who looked in great touch, played solid knock to amuse a full house here. The right-handed batter scored unbeaten 86 runs to spoil Nicholas Pooran’s destructive spell as Pakistan managed to score 268 for 9 in a match reduced to 48 overs per innings. The dust storm in the middle of Pakistan’s innings not only turned the weather of the City of Saints but also put gear on the hosts’ batting.

After deciding to bat first, Pakistan were off to a good start by openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman. The left-handed duo scored 85 runs together to ensure continued form which was needed to whitewash the visitors in a three-match ODI series. Multani boy Imam carried his superb form in 50-over format, scoring his seventh consecutive 50 plus score. The left-handed batter scored 62 off 68 balls that included seven boundaries and a smashing six.

Fakhar started off well but he suffered again to convert his innings to a big total. He made could score 35 runs that were laced with four boundaries. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who scored a century and 50 plus score in last two matches, managed to score just one run as his wicket gave big relief to the opposition. But this time, Shadab cruised to regain his batting form and hammered impressive 86 runs with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

The West Indian skipper Pooran, who bowled just three deliveries in ODIs before this match, bowled brilliantly and bagged four wickets for 48 runs. Keemo Paul also shone with ball and clinched two wickets while Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh and Akeal Hosein shared a wicket apiece.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammd Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Hasan Ali.

West Indies:Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hossain, Rovman Powell, Shamarah Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul.