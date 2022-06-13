Will Smith moves forward with his plans to make comeback after Oscars 2022

LOS ANGELES – Will Smith is all geared-up to make a major comeback after flying under the radar since Oscars 2022. The King Richard star who landed in hot waters for his reckless action at the prestigious event is reportedly working on his return with I Am Legend 2. According to The Sun. An insider told the outlet that the concept of the movie is “still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.” “Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues,” the source dished. “The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him. “The negative sentiments from the public about his career have certainly reduced in recent weeks as the world has moved on thanks to stories like the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial,” the source added. “And Will himself is undergoing therapy and taking time away from the limelight.” “Certainly Hollywood loves comeback stories where stars seemingly done with the business bounce back with a big project such as with Robert Downey Junior, Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder,” the outlet quoted its source. “In two years time things could look very different – and Will could return to the screen. “