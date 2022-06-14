News Desk

Buzz Lightyear film banned from cinemas by UAE

ABU DHABI    –   Disney and Pixar’s latest animated movie Lightyear has been banned from cinemas in the United Arab Emirates, officials said on Monday. The film contains a same-sex kiss, but the UAE’s Media Regulatory Office did not give a specific reason for its decision. The department just said the film was banned for its “violation of the country’s media content standards”. The movie centres on the character Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story franchise. The UAE’s Media Regulatory Office posted a tweet featuring an image of Buzz, crossed out with a red line. The Lightyear ban comes just six months after the UAE said it would stop censoring cinematic releases and announced a 21-plus age rating for films it classifies for older audiences. Last year, Pixar’s Onward was reported to have been banned by several Middle Eastern countries. In April, Saudi Arabia requested cuts to “LGBTQ references” in Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was ultimately not screened in the country. Other films featuring gay storylines to have fallen foul of censorship around the world include Elton John biopic Rocketman.

