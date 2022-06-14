Chief of Joint Staff Argentina meets Gen Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff HQ

Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo, Chief of The Joint Staff of the Argentina Armed Forces, who is on official visit to Pakistan called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, today.

Matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting. Chief of the Joint Staff of the Argentina said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

Chairman JCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Argentine and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.