Imran moves SC against ECP verdict on ‘defection’

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) judgment to turn down PTI declaration to disqualify MNA Raja Riaz for defecting the party in no-confidence vote.

Khan, who is also the PTI chairman, filed an appeal under Article 63A of the Constitution challenging the ECP verdict dated May 11, 2022 and made ECP and Raja Riaz as respondents.

The former prime minister prayed to the apex court to declare the ECP judgment as illegal and unconstitutional and had upheld the declaration issued by him under Article 63A on 8th April 2022 against Raja Riaz.

He submitted that Raja Riaz had contested general election 2018 on the PTI ticket and won MNA seat. He stated that when the opposition parties moved a resolution of no-confidence against him, Raja Riaz acted in most treacherous and unfaithful manner and changed his loyalties to the PDM and due to his anti-PTI activities he issued him show cause notice on 19-03-2022.

Imran Khan alleged that in the no-confidence vote Raja Riaz cast vote against him therefore issued declaration under Article 63A(1)(a) against him to the Speaker National Assembly, who forwarded it to the ECP. The Commission on 11-05-2022 after hearing the arguments of both the parties dismissed the PTI applications.

He further said that the impugned decision has been rendered on misconception and misunderstanding of the law and the Constitution and it fails to meet with the legitimate expectations of public at large while the impugned order has been rendered by adopting lenient approach and the ECP has failed to adopt the approach to eradicate the menace of horse trading and floor crossing.\