Additional Commissioner commits suicide

Lahore – Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Imran Raza Abbasi committed suicide in Faisal Town area here on Tuesday.

Police said that Additional Commissioner Imran Abbasi was transferred to Lahore only a day ago from Islamabad. In morning, when his driver Rustam opened the flat door, he found the commissioner’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

On getting information, police and the forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidences. Police took the body into custody and later shifted it to the dead house for autopsy.

Previously, Abbasi served as the Director Anti-Corruption in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad. The alleged suicide was reported to CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana. He directed the police to look into the matter.

He sought a report from SP Model Town in this regard. According to SP Model Town, police will investigate Abbasi’s death in the light of medical report.

CCPO REVIEWS CRIME STATISTICS

Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over the meetings to review the crime statistics of the Saddar and Iqbal Town divisions as well as completion status of cases under investigation.

The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers, SHOs and In-charge Investigation for the month of May. He expressed displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and proclaimed offenders whereas reprimanded In Charge Investigations for failing in to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in in given timeline.

The CCPO Lahore said that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organized crimes including drugs dealing, gambling and brothels then strict legal and departmental action would be taken. The performance of SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigations would be evaluated by their performance in recovery of drugs and illegal weapons, implementation on National Action Plan, local and special laws, Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act and rapid investigation of pending cases, he added. He directed the officers to not arrest the innocent persons in nominated cases if found not guilty and send the actual culprit to jails.

He said a month and a half was given to the SHOs and the in-charge investigation to improve their performance but the officers failed to compliance. He said that the Circle Officers, Supervisors, SHOs and Investigation Officers should make special efforts for speedy completion of investigation cases of recovery of abducted and missing children. Lists of notorious criminals and proclaimed as well as targeted offenders have been provided to all police stations, so the police officers should initiate concrete efforts to catch them for elimination of crimes in the city.

DIG Operations Capt (R) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhary, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SP Operations Sadar Division Hassan Javed Bhatti, SP Investigation M Imran, SP Operations Iqbal Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SP Investigation Rizwan Tariq, all SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigation of both Sadar and Iqbal Town Divisions attended the meetings.