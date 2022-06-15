Binomo Streamers Showdown 2022 to Start From 17th June

Online Trading Platform Binomo sponsors Pakistan’s first and biggest Streamers Showdown, which is set to take place from June 17 to June 23 at 08:00 Pm PST. This mega event reflects the Binomo’s vision “Dream bigger, act faster”.

32 renowned streamers along with 3 players each will participate in Binomo Streamers Showdown 2022 as a team and contest for a share of Rs. 500,000 prize-pool over the course of seven days. In addition to this, Rs 250,000 equivalent giveaways consisting on mobile phones, royal passes and skins will be awarded to viewers. Binomo is also giving exclusive offer of doubling first deposit by using promocode “PUBG2022” to the viewers of the tournament.

Binomo Streamers Showdown is presented by Topline PR and managed by Pak Clan Battle. Complete event details can be found on Topline PR official website and the event will be streamed live on Pak Clan Battle YouTube Channel.

The famous streamers in the event are STAR ANONYMOUS, Fyme Baba, Zalmi gaming, PREDATOR, Merciless Medic, UnknownOP, HS SAMAK, VIRUS GAMING, SP JOKER, 18 CRYPTO, TEENWOLF GAMING, FS BABA, Fs Malik, IBS SHAN, Babayaga plays, LILY Live Gaming, FM Radio gaming, Basha OP, 47 Khalifa, Albert OP, FM Nasir, ROMEO, Dedsec Psycho, 3x Gambler, Qadeer Gaming, NUTKUT YT, Roar Abubaker gaming, Muqadar Gaming and Mr. Khan.

Teams are divided in two groups A and B consisting on 16 teams each. The event is schedule is as follows.

17 June: 16 Teams from Group A will play 4 matches.

18 June: 16 Teams from Group B will play 4 matches.

19 June: 16 Teams from Group A/B will play 2 Matches each, totaling 4 matches.

21 June: Final 4 matches + 2 TDM

22 June: Final 4 matches + 2 TDM

23 June: Final 4 matches + 2 TDM

About Sponsor:

The black and yellow Binomo logo is widely known among Pakistani traders. And not without reason, because Binomo is:

a platform for users with any level of trading experience;

free training materials and a demo account for practicing in a safe environment.

the minimum deposit is 2000 PKR, and opening a trade is only 200 PKR.

a convenient mobile app for trading at any time, regardless of your location.

a huge support team that helps around the clock to find an answer about the platform work.

generous bonuses and promotions to increase your deposit.

quick registration and automatic verification in just a few minutes.

commission-free deposit and withdrawal of funds to the most popular payment systems.

unique offers for VIP traders for even more efficient trading.

Risk Warning! You can lose your deposit in case of an incorrect forecast.