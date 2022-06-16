Agencies

Biden admin expected to announce additional $1b in new military aid for Ukraine

BRUSSELS – The Biden administration Wednesday is expected to announce an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to a US official.
The package is expected to include shipments of additional howitzers, ammunition and coastal defense systems among the first items to be shipped. Speaking in Brussels, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US and Ukraine are “working in lockstep to meet Ukraine’s requests for new capabilities, especially its need for long-range fires, armor and coastal defense.” The package is expected to include weapons and supplies that can be quickly shipped from existing US stockpiles as well as issuing new contracts for long-term supplies for Ukraine.
The same US official told CNN the new aid package for Ukraine includes:
• 18 howitzers
• 36K rounds of howitzer ammo

