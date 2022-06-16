Agencies

Gas discovered in Sindh

ISLAMABAD – The Joint Venture of Guddu Block Comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (70%), SEPL (13.5 %), IPRTOC (11.5 %) & GHPL (5 %), Wednesday discovered gas from an exploratory well namely Umair South East # 01, which is located in district Ghotki, Sindh province. Umair South East # 01 was spudded-in 09th May, 2022 as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) to planned depth of ±785m into HRL. The well was drilled down to 790m into HRL. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, successful Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL has tested 1.063 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas through choke size 32/64’’ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 210 Pounds per Square Inch (PSi). The discovery of Umair South East-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Guddu Joint Venture Partners. It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.

