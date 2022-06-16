News Desk

‘If India can buy cheap Russian oil why can’t we?’: Imran Khan

PTI Cheif Imran Khan has said that India is providing its citizens with 40% cheaper Russian imported oil while our government has increased the prices by Rs84.

Addressing a lawyer’s convention in Islamabad High Court (IHC) the PTI chief said that if the Indian government can buy 40% cheaper oil from Russia then why can’t we do the same? Lawyers have a crucial role to play in the independence of Pakistan, in fact, the father of the nation was a lawyer, he added.

The former Premier said that they were planning to purchase cheaper oil and wheat from Russia but they were ousted by an American conspiracy. It would have been easier for me to not go to Russia, but I went there in the interest of my people, he added.

The PTI chief pointed out that this is not the first time America has done a regime change, in the 1950’s they toppled Mosaddeq’s government in Iran.

He added that American ambassadors met without disgruntled lawmakers just after the filing of the no-confidence motion against me. MNAs were sold and bought for 20 crores each in Sindh House Islamabad, he added.

He predicted that the inflation rate would cross 30% causing intense trouble to the salaried and middle-class people. The incumbent government is focused on ending the cases against them rather than providing relief to the people, he added.

The PTI chief added that he had warned the establishment that this removal would cause grave impacts on the economy. He asked finance minister Tarin to brief about the financial situation and to stop the American conspiracy, he added.

He added that they were told that Shehbaz Sharif reaches the office at 7 am, but it turned out that all his efforts were for advertisements. Imran Khan said that the only solution to the current crisis is a fair and free election.

